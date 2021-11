Ari Belarde has joined TitleOne as an escrow signer in the company’s Meridian office. She has three years of customer service experience and one year of real estate experience. Belarde also has a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Menlo College.

Pam Bigelow has joined TitleOne as an escrow signer in the company’s Eagle office. She has over 40 years of escrow experience that she brings to the TitleOne team.