Roundup 11.23

AJ Real Estate Holdings LLC purchased .83 acres at 3095 Pine Ave. in Meridian. Gregg Davis with KW Commercial represented the landlord. Ben Kneadler and Ben Fulcher with NAI Select represented the tenant.

Bricknowlogy extended a lease on 2,153 square feet of retail space at 228 E. Plaza Drive in Eagle. Kelly Schnebly and Mallisa Jackson of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

BQ Holdings LLC purchased 3,616 square feet at 2600 S. Meridian Road in Meridian. Mike Erkmann and Ben Fulcher with NAI Select facilitated this transaction.

CorVel Healthcare Corp extended a lease on 1,244 square feet of office space at 1755 Westgate Drive in Boise. Robin Wherritt of Savills and Al Marino of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Kyle Uhlenkott and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Dauenhauer Properties LP purchased 2,524 square feet of office space at 306 S. Washington Ave. in Emmett. Brian A. Ross of Idaho Mountain Real Estate represented the buyer. Lincoln Hagood, Bryant Jones and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho represented the seller.

Emily James and Rebekah Cude leased 228 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.

GC Flex LLC purchased .68 acres at 200 W. 42nd St. in Garden City. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer. Tim Sullivan Michener Investments represented the seller.

Horizon PWR leased 1,764 square feet at 3060 12th Ave. S. in Nampa. Jeffrey Hall with NW Commercial represented the landlord. Greg Picard with NAI Select represented the tenant.

Kirton McKonkie expanded a lease on 8,437 square feet of office space at 1100 W. Idaho St. in Boise. Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho and John Petersen of Colliers Utah represented the tenant.

Phoenix Copper Ltd leased 1,267 square feet of office space at 2710 W. Sunrise Rim Road in Boise. Trina McDermott of Accel Realty Partners represented the tenant. Lance Millington and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Salon Elevation leased 2,258 square feet in The Willows, 2805 Blaine St., Suite 160 in Caldwell. Steve Yates and Dennis Kelley with NAI Select represented the landlord. Gregg Davis with KW Commercial represented the tenant.

SimShot LLC leased 1,360 square feet at 357 E. Watertower St., Suite C in Meridian. Ben Kneadler with NAI Select represented the landlord. Greg Picard, with NAI Select represented the tenant.

Thornton-Gallup LLC purchased a 10,750-square-foot office building at 6075 Hunt Ave. in Nampa. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer. Lincoln Hagood of Colliers represented the seller.

Thornton-Gallup LLC purchased a 16,800-square-foot office building at 230 N. Oregon St. in Ontario, Oregon. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer. Lincoln Hagood of Colliers represented the seller.

Ultra Sound Capital LLC leased 1,678 square feet of office space at 405 S. Eighth St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord. Jason Knorpp of KW Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.

Wolford Legacy Investments LLC leased 2,293 square feet at 184 SW Fifth Ave., Suites 100 and 220 in Meridian. Tricia Callies with KW Commercial represented the landlord. Drey Campbell with NAI Select represented the tenant.

Zimmer US Inc. extended a lease on 4,711 square feet of office space at 6010 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho and Andrew Urban, Jon Jessup and Brian Zurawski of Colliers Indianapolis represented the tenant.

