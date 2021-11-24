Atkinson joins ITC committee

Lisa Atkinson has joined the executive committee of the Idaho Technology Council, supporting the organization’s mission to help technology companies in the Gem State start, grow and thrive. Atkinson is senior vice president and Western Idaho market manager for Zions Bank’s Treasury Management department and has more than 20 years of banking experience. She is active in the community as a committee member for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and as a volunteer for the Boise Timbers Thorns Soccer Club.