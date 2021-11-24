Baker named to St. Luke’s board of directors

Emily Baker, a fifth-generation Idahoan and co-founder and president of Portman Square Group, has been named to the St. Luke’s Health System board of directors. Baker, whose strategic communications firm works with Fortune 500, government and nonprofit organizations, has spent more than 20 years in government and public affairs, communications and crisis management. She was appointed by former President George W. Bush to serve as administrator for the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Northeast and Caribbean region, becoming one of the youngest people ever appointed to the U.S. government’s Senior Executive Service. Prior to her service with GSA, she served as deputy director of congressional and intergovernmental affairs with the U.S. Department of Commerce, focusing extensively on international trade and intellectual property, and traveled extensively as a press advance representative in Asia, Africa and the Middle East for the White House with several administrations. A former Bronco, she is an adjunct professor in political communications at Boise State. She began her career in Idaho as a policy aide to Gov. Phil Batt and later worked with Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour’s BGR Group in Washington, D.C. Baker is passionate about philanthropy and serves on the American Red Cross of Greater Idaho board of directors, the executive board for the Boise State Foundation, the advisory board for Idaho Women in Leadership and as chair-elect for the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, as well as the CSHQA corporate board. She is an honorary commander for the 366th Squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base. She was previously appointed by former Idaho Gov. Butch Otter to the SERVE Idaho and Idaho Strategic Energy Alliance boards.