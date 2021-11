Zions Public Finance Inc. has added Shaun Kelley as a public finance relationship manager based at the bank’s Idaho headquarters in downtown Boise. In this role, Kelley will serve as a municipal advisor to cities, counties, school districts and other public entities throughout the Gem State, providing guidance on a full range of debt offerings. He joined Zions Bank in 2018 as a business banking relationship manager and has 17 years of banking experience.