Johnson joins NV5

The Meridian office of NV5 has welcomed Raoul Johnson as a bridge engineer to the transportation design team. Johnson brings over 18 years’ experience in the design of bridges, roadway, airport, school, industrial and residential structures. He will add technical depth to the NV5 bridge design team throughout the Infrastructure West team of NV5. Johnson is a licensed professional engineer in the State of Idaho, obtained his Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the University of Liberia in Monrovia, Liberia and his Master of Science in civil engineering from the University of Idaho. Johnson‘s previous experience prior to joining the NV5 team includes employment with the reputable firms of CSHQA, AECOM and Lochsa Engineering and KDG Engineering located in Lakewood, Colorado.