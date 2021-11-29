A note from the editor Nov. 29 

Happy belated Thanksgiving holiday! We hope you all enjoyed time however you most wished to spend it.

In case you also took time off from the news (we sure did), I recommend circling back to the following from our Nov. 26 edition:

Reporter Catie Clark kicks off the edition with two in-depth coverage pieces: what deactivating Crisis Standards of Care means for the state — and what health experts expect going forward in the near future — and, after some legal delays, a mining company has been approved to study an area for a potential future mine site.

Freelance writer Sharon Fisher gives us the heads up that three of Idaho’s major utility companies are looking at raising their power rates, and some of that is tied to solar energy use.

Catie also covers a new real estate investment firm making some notable purchases that might shake up the market.

Editor Lauren Bonneau shares details of an upcoming Forum on the Future event that you might not want to miss: two panels cover four pressing timely topics: growth, development, workforce and wages and their impacts on Idaho.

Intern Taylor Rico-Pekerol also brings up a timely topic with her coverage of two downtown organizations’ efforts connecting local businesses with the greater community. First Thursday seems to be taking off.

Our Nov. 26 edition is rounded out with more statewide happenings — from potential retail closures to the Legislature’s actions — commentaries with a mission and of course announcements in People moves and real estate transactions.

In the spirit of the Thanksgiving holiday, thank you for your readership and all your support.

— Alx Stevens is the managing editor for the Idaho Business Review. Contact her at [email protected]