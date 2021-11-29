Cox, Rosen join Mountain Waterworks

Zach Cox has joined Mountain Waterworks’ corporate office in Boise as an infrastructure specialist. Cox will provide support during planning efforts, constructability review during design and on-the-ground resources during construction. Cox graduated from Boise State University with a construction management degree. He specializes in water distribution replacement, wastewater system improvements and collection system rehabilitation, with a focus on trenchless construction. His experience includes heavy equipment operation, compliance with funding requirements during construction and administration of construction contracts.

Madison Rosen has joined Mountain Waterworks’ corporate office in Boise as an environmental scientist, where she will facilitate environmental reviews, support groundwater supply planning and develop water and wastewater system mapping resources for our clients. With a combination of field experience and GIS analysis capabilities, Rosen will bring great value to water and wastewater system planning, as well as preliminary engineering. Rosen graduated in 2021 from University of Connecticut with a master’s degree in geological sciences. Her most recent experience includes analyzing surficial geology, performing geochemical analysis and characterizing aquifer formations. She is currently pursuing her professional geologist licensure through the State of Idaho.