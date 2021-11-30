Biz ‘Bites:’ Itafos issues first-ever Environment/Social/Governance document

Itafos issues first-ever Environment/Social/Governance document

Phosphate miner Itafos issued its first Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) report on Nov. 22. The firm’s inaugural ESG report describes its progress on ESG matters to date and outlines the company’s goals for doing business in the future following its ESG goals. The company’s inaugural ESG report is available under the investors page on the company’s website.

“We are pleased to publish our inaugural ESG report. Through this publication, we set a baseline for our corporate-wide ESG initiatives and establish a framework to measure our ESG goals and performance moving forward,” said G. David Delaney, CEO of Itafos, in a statement.

Itafos Conda, the Itafos division that encompasses the firm’s Idaho operations, is one of Idaho’s big three phosphate firms operating in the state’s phosphate patch in southeastern Idaho. Itafos is headquartered in Houston. The other companies in the big three are Simplot and P4/Bayer.

NRCS in Idaho accepting Agricultural Conservation Easement Program applications

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is accepting applications from agricultural producers and forest landowners in Idaho for the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP), which helps producers enroll wetlands, grasslands and farmlands into conservation easements.

While USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) accepts ACEP applications year-round, Idaho producers and landowners should apply by Jan. 14 to be considered for funding in the current cycle, according to an announcement from USDA. Applications received after the ranking date will automatically be considered during the next funding cycle.

ACEP enrollment options include:

ACEP-Wetland Reserve Easements (WRE): Helps restore, protect and enhance wetlands on eligible land. Wetland reserve easements are either perpetual, 30-years, or maximum duration under state law, or 30-year contracts (for Indian Tribes).

ACEP-Agricultural Land Easements (ALE): Protects farmlands and grasslands by limiting non-agricultural uses of the land. Agricultural Land Easements are either perpetual or the maximum duration allowed under State law.

To learn more or apply: visit your local NRCS Idaho field office, or contact Diane French, NRCS ACEP specialist, at [email protected] or 208-685-6985.

Idaho gas prices drop as Omicron variant emerges

Omicron is the word on everyone’s mind, and, according to AAA, the possibility of another global economic slowdown and additional travel restrictions was enough to send crude oil prices into a free-fall on Friday, Nov. 26, with the West Texas Intermediate dropping by $10 per barrel.

“There’s a lot we don’t know about the Omicron variant, so it’s too early to tell whether the recent drop in the price of crude is temporary or if it will persist,” AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde said in a press release. “In the meantime, fuel demand is expected to fall, which could bring some relief at the pump as we approach the Christmas holiday.”

Idaho’s average price for regular currently sits at $3.68 per gallon, which is a penny less than a week ago and three cents less than a month ago. The national average is $3.39, which is two cents less than a week ago and a penny less than a month ago. The Gem State remains in eighth place for most expensive fuel.

The price of crude dropped as low as $68 per barrel over the weekend but was back up to $70 as of Nov. 29. Prior to the news surrounding the Omicron variant, prices rose last week despite an announcement by the Biden Administration that the United States would coordinate with other non-OPEC countries, including China, India, Japan, South Korea and the U.K., to release some oil reserves in order to elevate the global supply of crude and help keep prices in check.