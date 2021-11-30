Lauda returns to CSHQA

CSHQA has announced that Andrew Lauda has returned to the firm. Working for CSHQA from 2013-2016 as an architect-in-training, he brings 10 years of experience, including a variety of project types to the firm. In his new role as a senior architect III, he provides design, documentation and coordination of all aspects of a project from schematic design through construction administration. Lauda is a licensed architect in Idaho and certified by the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards. He is also a member of the American Institute of Architects. He received his Bachelor of Science in architecture from the University of Idaho, Moscow, in 2011 and his Master of Science in architecture from the University of Idaho, Boise, in 2013.