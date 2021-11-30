Roundup 11.30

4 Motion Automotive LLC leased 6,000 square feet of industrial space at 521 S. 41st Ave. in Caldwell. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

AMP Engineering PLLC leased 1,440 square feet of industrial space in Shoreline Business Park, 547 E. Access St. in Kuna. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Barefoot Floors leased 2,880 square feet of industrial space in Shoreline Business Park, 547 E. Access St. in Kuna. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Bessy Hart Insurance Agency LLC leased 446 square feet of space at 2030 S. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian. The Sundance Company facilitated the transaction.

Creative Nail Spa Inc. leased 1,200 square feet of retail space in Orchard Park on W. Chinden Blvd. in Meridian. JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

DJDK Properties purchased 0.04 acres of land space at 1225 S. Lincoln Ave. in Jerome. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho represented the buyer. Beckie Kukal of NorthPointe Realty represented the seller.

Engel & Volkers leased 2,384 square feet of retail space at 401 S. Eighth St. in Boise. Melanie Nielsen and Oliver Maron of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Bree Wells, Jennifer McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.

First Federal Savings Bank of Twin Falls leased 2,233 square feet of space at 3505 E. Overland Road in Meridian. The Sundance Company represented the landlord. Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.

Hodges Enterprises Idaho #6 LLC extended a lease on 594 square feet of industrial space at 180 S. Cole Road in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

J3 Properties LLC purchased an industrial property at 425 Garfield St. in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Jacob Hubers leased 330 square feet of retail space at 412 W. Center St., Suite 310 in Pocatello. Dave Cadwell of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Hudson Blaise Distributing LLC leased 1,860 square feet of mixed-use space at 240 Eastland Drive, Unit 3 in Twin Falls. Ron Castro represented the tenant. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Magic Valley Elite Allstar Cheer LLC extended a lease on 2,650 square feet of retail space at 1414 Overland Ave., Suite AA in Burley. Scott Feighner and Robyn Andersen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Rimfire Ironworks LLC leased 4,000 square feet of industrial space at 8565 E. Cash Lane, Suite A in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Rocky Mountain Remodeling Inc. leased 6,912 square feet of retail space at 1310 & 1312 N. Orchard St. in Boise. Scott Feighner and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Sekady Capital LLC leased 5,941 square feet of office space in Silverstone Plaza, 3405 E. Overland Road in Meridian. Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Scott Raeber of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Tri JB corp. dba Mighty Dog Roofing 134 leased 1,198 square feet of office space at 4792 Overland Road in Boise. Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant. Lance Millington of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Verdi Wealth Planning renewed 2,276 square feet of office space in River Quarry, 412 E. Parkcenter Blvd. in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

ZGA Architects and Planners leased 4,291 square feet of office space at 300 E. Mallard Drive, Suite 325 in Boise. Dave Cadwell and Lew Manglos of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

A manufacturing company leased 1,000 square feet at TBD E. Linden St. In Caldwell. Rick McGraw with Coldwell Banker Tomlinson represented the landlord. Jason Knorpp with KW Commercial represented the tenant.

A software developer leased 1,678 square feet at 405 S. Eighth St. In Boise. Jenn McEntee of Cushman Wakefield represented the landlord. Jason Knorpp with KW Commercial represented the tenant.

