Ortiz joins KeyBank

KeyBank has announced that Joline Ortiz has been named a senior portfolio strategist for Key Private Bank in Idaho. In this role, she will be responsible for managing customized investment portfolios for Key Private Bank’s high–net–worth and ultra-high–net–worth clients, as well as working closely with clients to implement investment strategies that meet their wealth management goals. Ortiz brings 15 years of portfolio management experience to this role, including extensive experience delivering individualized investment management to high-net-worth individuals, families, nonprofits, foundations and trusts. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.