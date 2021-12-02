Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jacobsen promoted at St. Luke’s

By: IBR Staff December 2, 2021 0

Carmen Jacobsen. Submitted photo

St. Luke’s Wood River’s Chief Operating Officer/Chief Nursing Officer, Carmen Jacobsen, RN, BSN, MPH, NE-BC, has been promoted to vice president of care management. Almita Nunnelee, St. Luke’s Center of Excellence Quality programs director, will serve as interim until a permanent replacement is named. Jacobsen joined St. Luke’s as chief nursing officer in 2016 and has served in the role since 2018. Prior to joining St. Luke’s, she was a nurse leader for Providence Health and Services in Portland, Oregon. As St. Luke’s vice president of care management, she will oversee the continued development and evolution of St. Luke’s care management function, which enables the coordinated and smooth movement of patients between care providers, sites of care and episodes of care. Jacobsen said that throughout her career she has believed that health outcomes can be improved by working upstream and downstream, following individuals through time and adapting to their needs can make a tremendous impact on the health and well-being of individuals as well as work to lower total cost of health care.  

