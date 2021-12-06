Biz ‘Bites:’ Chobani files IPO 

Chobani files IPO

After years of anticipation, Chobani has filed to go public.

The company filed to go public on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol “CHO,” becoming the latest food and beverage company to try to join the public markets, CNBC reported. In July, Chobani confidentially filed for an IPO, and Reuters reported its valuation could exceed $10 billion. The company, which has facilities in Twin Falls, makes yogurt and oat milk products.

SH-55 update

The Idaho Transportation Department has made progress mitigating a rockslide that closed Highway 55 before Thanksgiving. The agency completed the construction of a rock structure known as a buttress, approximately 20 feet tall and 400 feet long, to stabilize the base of the slide causing the road blockage, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) announced. The next steps will include removing slide debris, installing drainage systems above the buttress and widening the roadway to two lanes before the winter.

“Our goal is to finish the work as quickly as possible, while also focusing on both the safety of the construction team and the public once the road reopens,” said Jason Brinkman, ITD District 3 (Southwestern Idaho) engineering manager.

Applicants sought for Travel Council

Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho Department of Commerce are seeking applicants for the Idaho Travel Council from Region 4, which includes Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties, and Region 7, which includes Butte, Blaine, Custer and Lemhi counties.

For those wanting to apply, candidates are encouraged to be individuals actively involved in the state’s travel and convention industry as a career or as an investment, according to a recent announcement. The candidate selection will be made with regard to their ability and disposition to serve the state’s interest and their knowledge of the state’s travel industry.

The deadline is Dec. 17 to send in an application, and members serve three-year terms and can be reappointed but may not serve more than two consecutive terms.

Candidates can apply by filling out the application for Appointment and Authorization for Background Check at gov.idaho.gov/appointments/ and including a resume.