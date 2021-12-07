Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Dr. Jing Li Huang joins Summit

By: IBR Staff December 7, 2021 0

Dr. Huang. Submitted photo

The team of nine medical, surgical and radiation oncologists from Summit Cancer Centers (Summit) has welcomed Dr. Jing Li Huang to the community oncology practice. Dr. Huang is seeing patients in the Spokane Valley and Post Falls locations. She is board certified in general surgery and board eligible in complex surgical oncology. She earned her medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, after which she completed her residency in general surgery at the University of Minnesota and specialized training in complex surgical oncology from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Huang is skilled in the most advanced treatments, including minimally invasive cancer surgery using the da Vinci robotic-assisted surgical system.  

