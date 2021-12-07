Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Lanee Johnson promoted at TitleOne

By: IBR Staff December 7, 2021 0

Lanee Johnson. Submitted photo

Lanee Johnson has recently been promoted to marketing project manager at TitleOne’s Boise office. She has 20 years of experience in sales and marketing and has received national recognition for sales achievements. The company is proud of her growth. 

