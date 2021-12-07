Roundup 12.7

Adler AB Midland LLC purchased 149.5 acres at 17540 Midland Blvd. in Nampa. Michael Ballantyne and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Advanced Spectrum Fitness Inc. leased 1,884 square feet of retail space in the Family Center at Federal Way, 3548-3668 Federal Way in Boise. JP Green and John Stevens of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Linda Nguyen of Bang Realty represented the tenant.

Agree Technologies and Solutions LLC leased 759 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Bree Wells facilitated this transaction.

Arthur Berry & Company renewed its 1,759 square feet of office space in the Greystone Building, 250 Bobwhite Court in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Caliber Holdings LLC leased 16,000 square feet of industrial space at 428 First S. S. in Nampa. Brian Anderson represented the tenant. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Columbia Physical Therapy leased 1,988 square feet of retail space in Victory Plaza,7421 W. Victory Road in Boise. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Tricia Callies of Keller Williams Commercial represented the tenant.

Dug Out LLC leased 1,890 square feet of retail space at 657 Blue Lakes Blvd. in Twin Falls. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Dynaparts LLC renewed its 2,500 square feet of retail space in the Fairview Business Center, 519 E. Fairview Ave. in Meridian. Jim Boyd of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Gino’s renewed its 3,911 square feet of retail space in Mercato at BridgeTower, 3015 W. McMillan Road, Suite 108 in Meridian. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

The Goldman Trust purchased Les Bois Marketplace, 5865 N. Glenwood Ave. in Garden City. John Stevens of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Jim Hosac with Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the seller.

Idaho Lock & Bolt LLC purchased 933 E. State St. in Eagle. Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Lew Manglos of Colliers represented the seller.

Idaho Spine & Sports Physical Therapy renewed its 744 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, 5503 Kendall St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Integrity Mental Health leased 3,682 square feet of office space at 1000 N. Curtis Road in Boise. Karena Gilbert and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Troy Richmond of Boise Premier Real Estate represented the tenant.

Monks & Music Academy Inc. leased 1,533 square feet of industrial space at 24 S. Cole Road in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers represented the landlord.

Mountain West Dairy Services renewed its 1,600 square feet of industrial space in Idaho Falls. Darren Puetz and Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

NFLP II LLLP purchased a 500-square-foot retail property at 3285 W. Nelis Drive in Meridian. Sara Shropshire, Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.

Nick Thomas LLC renewed its 850 square feet of office space in Emerald Square, 4355 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Karena Gilbert and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Right! Systems Inc. leased 4,367 square feet of office space at 1097 N. Rosario St. in Meridian. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells represented the tenant. Al Marino of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.

R.P.D. Company LLC purchased .81 acres at 2125 E. Hospitality Lane in Boise. Darin Burrell of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate facilitated the transaction.

Scrub a Pup leased 1,310 square feet of retail space at 712 E. Avalon St. in Kuna. Sara Shropshire, Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume and Julie Kissler facilitated this transaction.

Treasure Valley Counseling Associates LLC leased 1,745 square feet of office space at 345 W. Bobwhite Court, Suite 130 in Boise. Melanie Nielsen and Oliver Maron of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Dave Cadwell and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Trust the Process LLC leased 3,600 square feet of retail space in Maple Tree Plaza, 3335 – 3387 N. Five Mile Road in Boise. JP Green and John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Ty Pentecost Photography leased 281 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sith St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson facilitated this transaction.

WLH Management purchased .95 acres at 4925 N. Glenwood St. in Boise. LeAnn Hume, Andrea Nilson, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.

A developer purchased 4.82 acres at 8875 W. State St. in Garden City. JP Green and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

An investor purchased 2 acres at S. Centennial Spur in Jerome. Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Dan Minnaert and Grayson Stone of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

