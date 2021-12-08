Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Health Care / Bindle app takes off in Idaho  (access required)

Bindle app takes off in Idaho  (access required)

By: Brooke Strickland December 8, 2021 0

Bindle — a 15-month-old company — is helping bring people back together with its unique app that stores COVID vaccine records and test results. With the pandemic re-shaping the way that people socialize and interact in a shared space, the mobile vaccine passport platform is credited with simplifying the admission process when going to work, school, venues or any other places that people wish, or need, to share their health status.  Blockchain technology is at the root ...

About Brooke Strickland

A lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest, Brooke Strickland is a full time freelance writer & social media specialist that specializes in writing blogs and other website content for local and national companies. She is also the co-author of Hooked on Games, a book about technology and video game addiction. View her website at: brookestrickland.org

