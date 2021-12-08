Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Robertson named SMPS Idaho president

By: IBR Staff December 8, 2021 0

Duncan Robertson. Submitted photo

Duncan Robertson, marketing and business development manager at Tamarack Grove Engineering, has been named president of SMPS Idaho, the first chapter of the Society for Marketing Professional Services in the state of Idaho.  

