Biz ‘Bites:’ Boise rents fall

In the Boise market, rents decreased 3.7% month over month, compared to a 0.1% increase nationally. Month-over-month growth in Boise ranks #100 among the nation’s 100 largest cities. Year-over-year rent growth in Boise currently stands at 20%, compared to 13.3% at this time last year. Year-over-year growth in Boise ranks #33 among the nation’s 100 largest cities. Rents in Boise are up by 32.3% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

SH-55 near Smiths Ferry reopens

Idaho State Highway 55 north of Smiths Ferry is now open, as of Dec. 6. Stabilization work has been completed to fortify the hillside, after more than 50,000 cubic yards of large boulders and dirt slid onto the roadway in mid-November. Construction crews built a 20-foot tall and 400-foot-long rock wall to stabilize the area, according to a recent press release from the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). Geotechnical experts have inspected the slide area and the contractor has completed the repairs to open for winter.

“The department thanks the traveling public, Valley County residents and the business community for their support and patience, as our crews worked tirelessly to stabilize this slide,” said ITD Engineering Manager Jason Brinkman in the release. “We know it’s been a long closure, but we have taken extensive steps to ensure safe travel through the work zone this winter.”