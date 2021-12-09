Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bites:’ Boise rents fall

Biz ‘Bites:’ Boise rents fall

By: IBR Staff December 9, 2021 0

Boise rents fall

Modern apartments. Photo from depositphotos.com

Rents fell in 53 of the nation’s 100 largest cities in November, where Boise saw the largest decline for the second straight month (-3.7%), according to national apartment broker and market research firm ApartmentList. Rent trends in Boise reflected the rest of the nation, where prices fell in other fast-growing cities with major rent growth this year, like Spokane (-3.1%), and Reno (-3%). Rents also fell in some of the nation’s largest and most expensive cities, like San Francisco (-2.7%), Seattle (-2.1%) and Boston (-1.9%).

In the Boise market, rents decreased 3.7% month over month, compared to a 0.1% increase nationally. Month-over-month growth in Boise ranks #100 among the nation’s 100 largest cities. Year-over-year rent growth in Boise currently stands at 20%, compared to 13.3% at this time last year. Year-over-year growth in Boise ranks #33 among the nation’s 100 largest cities. Rents in Boise are up by 32.3% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

According to ApartmentList’s statistics, which are adjusted to account for the bias of higher vacancies on the higher rent end of the market, median rents in Boise currently stand at $1,012 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,201 for a two-bedroom.

SH-55 near Smiths Ferry reopens 

Idaho State Highway 55 north of Smiths Ferry is now open, as of Dec. 6. Stabilization work has been completed to fortify the hillside, after more than 50,000 cubic yards of large boulders and dirt slid onto the roadway in mid-November. Construction crews built a 20-foot tall and 400-foot-long rock wall to stabilize the area, according to a recent press release from the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). Geotechnical experts have inspected the slide area and the contractor has completed the repairs to open for winter. 

“The department thanks the traveling public, Valley County residents and the business community for their support and patience, as our crews worked tirelessly to stabilize this slide,” said ITD Engineering Manager Jason Brinkman in the release. “We know it’s been a long closure, but we have taken extensive steps to ensure safe travel through the work zone this winter.” 

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2021 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo