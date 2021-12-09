Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Scoular opens Jerome barley plant (access required)

Scoular opens Jerome barley plant (access required)

By: Catie Clark December 9, 2021 0

A recent ribbon cutting showed that there’s more to Idaho barley than making malt and there’s more to Jerome's industry than dairy processing. Agriculture (ag) corporation Scoular opened its new barley protein facility on Dec.7 with justifiable celebration. Scoular’s new barley product The new Scoular facility will manufacture a proprietary product called Emerge, which is a first-of-its-kind ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2021 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo