Tamarack Resorts expands leadership team with 3 directors

Tamarack Resort is expanding its leadership team to strategically complement the growth of the all-season destination, announcing the addition of three directors.

Leading the reopening of The Spa at Tamarack is Director of Spa and Wellness Tara Colegrove. In this role, she combines her background in business development and spa management with her experience in hands-on massage and facial treatments to develop elevated wellness offerings suited to the active lifestyles of Tamarack guests. With nearly two decades of experience, Colegrove brings a focus on healing and performance enhancement to her work and most recently helped lead the destination spas Tidepools and Silvies Resort in Oregon. An Idaho native, she is a licensed esthetician and massage therapist, holds certifications from the Euro Institute of Skin Care and the Southwest Institute of Healing Arts, along with a bachelor’s degree in physical education from the University of Idaho.

In the role of director of strategic operations, Kelly Crockett reports directly to the president and leads a portfolio of cross-functional projects that enhance performance across all of Tamarack’s departments, including initiatives like the resort’s inclusion efforts, new homeowner transition services and resort-wide project management. Crockett is a certified associate in project management (CAPM) and Air Force veteran (Major, Inactive Ready Reserve) with a proven record leading cross-functional teams in high-pressure environments and experience in operations, personnel management, training and project management. Prior to her project manager role at Tamarack, Crockett lived and worked in Shanghai, China, where she was Monster Energy’s new product development program manager for North and South Asia. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the U.S. Air Force Academy and a master’s degree in international administration from Central Michigan University.

As director of finance and accounting, Kara Finley is responsible for accounting function management and oversight in accordance with GAAP. She also leads Tamarack’s accounting team and supports the operating budgets for all resort operations, real estate and construction. Finley brings more than a decade of finance experience, having served in controller, director of accounting and internal audit and vice president of finance and operations roles throughout her career. She most recently was partner, assurance and transaction advisory for KDP Certified Public Accountants LLP. She is a licensed CPA in Idaho and Oregon and received Bachelor of Science degrees in accounting and finance from Portland State University.