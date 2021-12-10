A note from the editor Dec. 10

Among the continued coverage of construction, housing, technology, etc., one topic stands out this week: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion., commonly referred to as DEI.

This initiative is one many businesses are getting behind; they are across the state, the nation, and in some instances making a global impact, as reporter Catie Clark shares in this week’s leading story “Diversity, Micron style.”

This week’s edition also features a few development-related stories. Catie reports that longtime agriculture business Scoular cut the ribbon for its future Jerome facility, with operations expected to begin soon.

In a hybrid of development and technology news, freelance writer Sharon Fisher updates us on how residents across Idaho are becoming more connected through local broadband internet projects. She also shares Idaho National Laboratory’s (INL’s) current efforts around two nuclear research projects — a part of its many others.

Speaking of technology, freelance writer Brooke Strickland returns this week with a peek into how several Idaho organizations are using a relatively new app to help facilitate in-person gatherings.

And, in other development news, Catie has two additional stories this week; one features an update on an affordable housing project in Ketchum — some residents are challenging it — and the other updates us on how the City of Boise is planning to spend a portion of its recently approved $570 million to improve its water infrastructure.

Next week’s edition promises more development news, from a future facility coming to Nampa to some highlights from Idaho Business Review’s recent Forum on the Future event. Development and growth are two areas expected to continue impacting many industries, companies, really everyone. Stay posted.

— Alx Stevens is the managing editor for the Idaho Business Review. Contact her at [email protected]