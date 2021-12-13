Craig appointed Jet Health’s VP of personal care

Jet Health Inc. has announced the appointment of Kara Craig to the newly created position of vice president of personal care. In her new role, Craig will oversee all personal care programs for Jet Health, which currently includes the provision of non-medical personal care services to assist patients with activities of daily life. Personal care may include, but is not limited to, homemaker duties, light chores, home maintenance, respite care, case management and companionship. Her responsibilities in this new capacity include oversight of administrative staff, increasing brand awareness, expanding Jet Health’s network of caregiver employees at each location, home care regulation compliance and growing and strengthening personal care programs across the company’s service areas. This appointment marks a promotion for Craig, as she served as executive director since April 2020 for First Choice Home Health and Hospice. In this capacity, she oversaw all programs for First Choice across the Treasure Valley market. Stacie Bratcher of Jet Health said Craig has continually demonstrated her capabilities, industry knowledge and related contacts, and her contributions to the hospice program have helped enhance offerings to date. Craig, a Boise native, graduated from Boise State University with a bachelor’s degree in interpersonal communication and earned a master’s degree in psychology from Pepperdine University. She currently serves as a board member of the Idaho Health Care Association.