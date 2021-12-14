Biz ‘Bites:’ Idaho hiring easier than national average

Idaho hiring easier than national average

The most recent results published by the U.S. Census Bureau show that Idaho small businesses found hiring slightly easier than the national average, which admittedly is not saying much. The survey reported that nationally an average of 30% of small businesses queried reported difficulty hiring. In Idaho, that statistic was 28.2% of small businesses queried. To boil this down, over a quarter of small businesses are having problems filling their job openings. The median for small businesses with hiring problems was 31.4% nationally.

Idaho’s for hiring problem was still better than 37 out of 52 states and territories. Comparing Idaho to neighboring states, Wyoming (19.2%) and Montana (25.5%) had better hiring performance and Nevada (29.5%), Washington (31.2%), Utah (31.9%) and Oregon (34.7%) had worse hiring performance.

Simplot recognized for energy efficiency

Governor Brad Little has presented an Energy Efficiency Award to the J.R. Simplot Company. The award, given at the company’s Caldwell plant, recognizes the company-wide goal to reduce energy intensity by 15% no later than 2030 and the company’s continuous programs to reduce its energy footprint, the governor’s office stated. In 2020, the company completed upgrades to its High Bay Freezer building to include efficient lighting, air conditioning and a reflective roof. In total, this project will save over 6.3 million kilowatt hours of energy per year, or an equivalent of 590 home’s electricity use in one year. This single project will save approximately $317,000 per year.

“The J.R. Simplot Company has been a leader in so many areas, and I am proud to acknowledge the company for its leadership in energy efficiency. They are demonstrating that energy efficiency is a smart business practice that has the added benefit of making Idaho more energy secure,” Little said in a statement.