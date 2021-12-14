Roundup 12.14

Alliance Boise East LLC leased 2,925 square feet of retail space at 880 S. Vista Ave. in Boise. Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Bargain Mattress Outlet renewed 2,728 square feet of industrial space in the Franklin Business Center, 1604-1648 E. Plaza Loop in Nampa. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Boise City Canal leased 601 square feet of office space located at 1655 Fairview Ave. in Boise. Karena Gilbert and Nick Schuitemaker facilitated the transaction.

Claymark USA renewed their 3,100 square feet of office space in C.W. Moore Plaza, located at 250 S. 5th Street in Boise. Karena Gilbert and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving renewed 2,080 square feet of industrial space in the Centurion Building, 2153-2167 Centurion Place in Boise. Erik McNary and Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Cross Country Mortgage LLC leased 4,943 square feet of office space in Brighton Plaza, 12601 W. Explorer Drive in Boise. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Jennifer McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman Wakefield represented the landlord.

DocuLynx Operations LLC renewed 4,980 square feet of industrial space in the Gowen Business Center, 1057-1147 Exchange St. in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Eagle Material Handling LLC renewed 2,728 square feet of industrial space in the Franklin Business Center, 1604-1648 E. Plaza Loop in Nampa. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Elite Microwave Solutions Corp. leased 1,680 square feet of industrial space at 5226 W. Chinden Blvd. in Boise. River Curtis of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant. Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.

Genesis Machine renewed 1,760 square feet of industrial space at 7863 W. Mossy Cup St. in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

House of Design LLC renewed 36,350 square feet of industrial space at 16141 N. 20th St. in Nampa. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Howe and Rusling leased 226 square feet of office space at 910 Main St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.

Idaho Landcare Company Inc. dba US Lawns of Boise renewed a lease on 3,510 square feet of industrial space at 2412 W. Hemingway Blvd. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

IF Woodruff Leasing LLC purchased 3242 S. Woodruff Ave. in Idaho Falls. Brent Wilson and Brian Wilson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Inventure Engineering and Machine LLC leased 2,992 square feet of industrial space at 16077 N. Franklin Blvd., Suite 6 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

JCJ Properties LLC purchased 2000 Yamhill Road in Boise. Devin Pierce, Erik McNary and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Mongolian Meridian LLC renewed 3,193 square feet of retail space in the Fairview Business Center, 519 E. Fairview Ave. in Meridian. Jim Boyd of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Nasland Engineering leased 682 square feet of office space at 910 Main St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.

Nexa Mortgage LLC leased 783 square feet of office space at 208 S. Academy Ave. in Eagle. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

On-Site Services renewed 11,520 square feet of industrial space at 6445 W. Gowen Road in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

PCS Edventures renewed 10,000 square feet of industrial space at 11915 W. Executive Drive in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

PermaHealth leased 1,475 square feet of office space at 610 S. Woodruff Ave. in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Saint Alphonsus Health System Inc. leased 36,733 square feet of office space 1422 S. Tech Lane in Meridian. Laurie Reynoldson and Michael Ballantyne of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Sielaff Tax LLC leased 706 square feet of office space at 4696 W. Overland Road in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.

Signature Granite LLC renewed 4,800 square feet of industrial space at 11400 W. Executive Drive in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Subway Real Estate LLC renewed 1,725 square feet of retail space in Greenhurst Family Plaza, 2400 12th Ave. in Nampa. Mark Schlag of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

T & G Hams LLC leased 2,654 square feet of retail space at 992 N. Milwaukee St. in Boise. Travis Dunn, LeAnn Hume, Andrea Nilson, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord. Chase Erkins of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.

Travis LLC leased 1,680 square feet of industrial space in the Chinden Business Center, 5226-5290 Chinden Blvd. in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Ty Pentecost Photography leased 281 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sith St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson facilitated this transaction.

Ultimate Carpet Cleaning renewed 3,996 square feet of industrial space at 5300 Bethel St. in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

WLH Management purchased .95 acres at 4925 N. Glenwood St. in Boise. LeAnn Hume, Andrea Nilson, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.

A developer purchased 4.82 acres at 8875 W. State St. in Garden City. JP Green and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

An investor purchased 2 acres at S. Centennial Spur in Jerome. Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Dan Minnaert and Grayson Stone of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

