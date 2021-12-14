Tindall named West Valley Medical Center CFO

West Valley Medical Center has appointed Nathan Tindall as the new chief financial officer of the hospital. He comes to West Valley from another HCA Healthcare hospital, Mission Health, in Asheville, North Carolina, where he served as associate CFO for nearly three years. Prior to that, he was controller at two different HCA Healthcare hospitals, Portsmouth Hospital and Parkland Medical Center, both in New Hampshire. West Valley CEO Betsy Hunsicker said she is confident that Tindall’s past experience will set him up for success and that he came highly recommended from his facilities. Staff members feel fortunate to have his expertise for continued growth.