Angela Fish joins ICCU

Angela Fish has joined Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) as a business relationship officer. Fish was born and raised in Boise and is a graduate of Boise State University. Outside of work, she loves to spend time with her husband and their three children camping, golfing and watching movies. Fish has experience working with businesses for many years, and helping business owners has become a passion for her. Fish said she looks forward to building relationships that last, and helping businesses achieve financial success.