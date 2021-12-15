Parce promoted at Lombard/Conrad

For the first time in their 49-year history, Lombard/Conrad Architects (Lombard/Conrad) has appointed an interior design studio director. Kara Parce, a senior interior designer at the firm, was unanimously selected to fill the director role, taking on key responsibilities of studio management and directly supporting the partners with business development strategies. Parce joined Lombard/Conrad over 15 years ago after graduating from the University of Idaho with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in interior design. Today, she is an industry leader and the only designer in Idaho to be recognized as a Certified Healthcare Interior Designer by the American Academy of Healthcare Interior Designers. While health care and therapeutic design is her predominant specialty, Parce has also led design on countless civic, public safety, law enforcement, corrections, education and commercial projects throughout the Northwest region. Parce now leads a four-person design studio, a team that has more than doubled during her tenure with the firm.