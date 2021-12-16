2 join Idaho AEYC

The Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children (Idaho AEYC) of Boise has welcomed two new team members.

Amy Costello has joined as director of development. She serves as the senior fundraising and community relationship lead for Idaho AEYC. Costello has had over 20 years of experience in philanthropy and nonprofit management. Her formal education includes a master’s degree in Cross Cultural Studies from Fuller Graduate School and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwest Nazarene University.

Cole Pillar has joined as membership outreach coordinator, a newly created position. He will be responsible for overseeing the association’s membership experience, including recruitment and retention, membership benefits management, event programming and community building. Pillar is a recent graduate from the University of Chicago majoring in political science.