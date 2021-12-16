Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Ada County new home prices set new record (access required)

Ada County new home prices set new record (access required)

By: Catie Clark December 16, 2021

A new record has been set in a Treasure Valley residential real estate market already jaded by two years of record-breaking high home prices and low inventory. In November 2021, the median price in Ada County for newly constructed homes cracked the $600,000 barrier for the first time, settling at $601,301. This is a jaw-dropping ...

About Catie Clark

