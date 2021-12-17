Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
3 join TOK Commercial

By: IBR Staff December 17, 2021 0

Joe Ellsworth. Submitted photo

As Idaho’s growth continues, TOK Commercial’s brokerage client assignments are increasing as well. To facilitate this expansion, the firm has announced the addition of five new employees.

The maintenance team has added Joe Ellsworth as an onsite maintenance technician at the Idaho State Police campus.

Dezi Hernandez. Submitted photo

The property management team recently welcomed Dezi Hernandez, who has been hired as an onsite storage specialist at the new Premier Self Storage facility in the Treasure Valley.

Coralie Mattox. Submitted photo

The research team has hired Coralie Mattox as a research assistant. She monitors daily changes to vacancies and lease rates, among other statistics, and her contributions to TOK’s proprietary market data supplies critical market information to the firm’s commercial real estate agents and their clients. 

