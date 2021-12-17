A note from the editor Dec. 17

Despite the increasingly cold weather and snow forecasts in much of the state, the construction industry is not preparing to hibernate, as evidenced in this week’s focus section and Biz ‘Bites.’ Ground has been broken for several projects in the Treasure Valley, and reporter Catie Clark highlights one in Caldwell. She also shares — in this week’s construction focus section — that the prices of newly constructed housing in Ada County have reached record-breaking, at times “jaw-dropping,” numbers.

On that topic, the Idaho Business Review (IBR) hosted the annual Forum on the Future conversation Dec. 9, which, in addition to workforce and wages, explored growth and development. Didn’t get to go? I got you, with a recap in this week’s edition. If you attended the event, I wrote up a little extra something regarding the conversation. Let’s keep the conversation going.

Stay posted for more hot topic conversations in our upcoming experts forums and breakfast panel discussions.

Along the line of workforce and wages, Catie also shares information about the most up-to-date labor statistics for Idaho, and a commentary and Biz ‘Bite’ also address the subject.

In some potentially feel-good news, Catie shares some highlights from the Idaho chapter for the Association of General Contractors annual gala, an event sponsored in part by IBR.

For those who like to look ahead, next week promises a look into the legal realm (our focus for the week), and, yes, even more construction news.

As the year is coming to a close, the news team will take some time to look at what happened, and what that might mean for the year ahead. What do you think the new year is going to look like for you, and your industry? We welcome your thoughts to help inform our reporting. Have an idea? Feel free to share it with us.

— Alx Stevens is the managing editor for the IBR. Contact her at [email protected]