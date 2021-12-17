Biz ‘Bites:’ Custom golf club company comes to Idaho 

Custom golf club company comes to Idaho

Club Champion has opened its first location in Idaho on Eagle Road in Meridian.

Club Champion — established in 2010 — fits, sells and builds custom golf clubs nationwide.

The new studio features two indoor hitting bays with launch monitors for analyzing performance, a system to find the perfect putter and a build shop for repairing and assembling golf clubs by hand. The roughly 3,000-square-foot space also includes a demo matrix to display the head and shaft options that make up 50,000 hittable combinations, according to a recent press release.

There are currently more than 85 Club Champion fitting studios in major markets across the country, with plans to expand even further in 2021.

“We are excited to bring the finest club fitting and building to Meridian and to leave our first footprint in Idaho,” said Nick Sherburne, founder of Club Champion, in the press release.

Your Health Idaho extends deadline to Dec. 22

Your Health Idaho, the state health insurance exchange, announced a one-week extension for the 2022 health insurance open enrollment period. Idahoans who do not have benefits through their employer and are not eligible for Medicaid or Medicare now have until Dec. 22 to enroll. Those who apply by the deadline will have health insurance coverage beginning Jan. 1.

Your Health Idaho Executive Director Pat Kelly said the decision to extend the deadline was made to ensure Idahoans have enough time to apply for a tax credit and select a plan for 2022.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen some delays in application processing this year, and we want to be absolutely certain that any Idahoan who wants coverage beginning Jan. 1, has all the information and resources necessary to make an informed decision about their coverage,” said Kelly. “By extending the deadline, we hope to give Idahoans a few extra days to make final plan selections and ensure their 2022 tax credits are intact.”

Kelly said the delays are due in large part to staffing shortages coupled with an increase in new customers seeking coverage with the recently expanded tax credits. Tax credit eligibility is based on several factors like household size and income. The process to verify that information can take several days, contributing to the delay in processing time.

Despite the delay, Kelly said applying for the tax credit is worth the effort. More than 80% of enrolled Idahoans qualify for a monthly tax credit that acts like an instant discount and can significantly lower premium payments. In 2021, one in three Idahoans who qualified for the tax credit paid $0 per month for coverage.

Idahoans who are unsure if they qualify for lower cost coverage can use the Tax Credit Estimator at the YourHealthIdaho.org website to get an idea of how much they could save on health insurance. Idahoans who want health insurance coverage beginning Jan. 1 must submit their application for a tax credit and enroll by Wednesday, Dec. 22, and make their first premium payment as soon as possible.