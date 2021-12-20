3 join Stoltz Marketing Group

Boise’s Stoltz Marketing Group has grown with three new members.

Genny Heikka has joined as a senior account manager. Heikka holds her Master of Business Administration degree from California State University Sacramento. She has over 20 years of experience in leadership and marketing, from crafting strategies to in-depth market research and analysis. Her experience spans multiple industries, including nonprofit, education and tech. Additionally, Heikka has built a women’s leadership consulting business, is a motivational speaker and a published author. She has also worked with large companies, such as HP Inc., Micron and Texas Roadhouse restaurants. As a senior account manager, Heikka will operate as the lead point of contact for assigned accounts and assist in overall campaign strategy development.

Clara Thamke has joined as a graphic designer. As a graphic designer, Thamke will be focused on bringing clients’ ideas to life in visual form spanning print and digital mediums. She will also support the team in copywriting, concepting, strategy and more. Thamke graduated from Montana State University with a bachelor’s degree in graphic design. In addition to freelance design work, she interned with a Bozeman-based marketing and advertising agency and designed for a fitness center. Thamke said was drawn to Stoltz because it is woman-owned and promotes a great culture and working environment.

Deanna Scherrer has also joined as a graphic designer. Scherrer graduated from Boise State University with two bachelor’s degrees and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in design management and communications from Georgetown University. Scherrer said her diverse experience, from owning and operating her own small business to curating the education curriculum at the Boise Art Museum, led her to discover her passion for storytelling.