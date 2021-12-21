Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
2 join TOK Commercial

By: IBR Staff December 21, 2021 0

As Idaho’s growth continues, TOK Commercial’s brokerage client assignments are increasing as well.

Jaime Rogers. Submitted photo

The human resources team has added Jaime Rogers as an HR assistant. She will assist with a variety of the company’s human resource tasks, including employee onboarding, data and file management, census and audit reporting and employee engagement initiatives.

The brokerage support team has added Diana Zaric as a brokerage assistant. She will track transaction milestones and facilitate contract management for the firm’s 33 independent contractor agents.

Diana Zaric. Submitted photo

