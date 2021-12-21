2 join TOK Commercial

As Idaho’s growth continues, TOK Commercial’s brokerage client assignments are increasing as well.

The human resources team has added Jaime Rogers as an HR assistant. She will assist with a variety of the company’s human resource tasks, including employee onboarding, data and file management, census and audit reporting and employee engagement initiatives.

The brokerage support team has added Diana Zaric as a brokerage assistant. She will track transaction milestones and facilitate contract management for the firm’s 33 independent contractor agents.