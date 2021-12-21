Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Boise State building food and dairy innovation center  (access required)

Boise State building food and dairy innovation center  (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher December 21, 2021 0

Boise State University has received about $3 million in grants to help it found a food and dairy innovation center for Idaho’s food processing industry.  The university received $2.1 million from the Higher Education Resource Council Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission Grant Program, as well as seven or eight other grants totaling about $900,000, said Owen McDougal, professor and chair of ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2021 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo