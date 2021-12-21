Dr. Rehil-Crest named chief clinical officer for Heritage Health

Dr. Anthony Rehil-Crest has been named the new chief clinical officer for Heritage Health. He replaces Dr. Peter Purrington, who is leaving Heritage Health at the end of the year. Rehil-Crest has been acting as the vice president of the medical services since June 2020. In that role, he oversaw the medical providers at Heritage Health and helped to guide processes that improve quality care for patients. Rehil-Crest is a graduate of New York Medical College, and he is board-certified in internal medicine. He has also earned a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Washington. He is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration in health care administration at Oregon Health and Science University. He was hired in 2014 and much of his career has been spent in primary care at Heritage Health, where he provides comprehensive care for patients. He also has a special interest in treating patients struggling with opioid addiction. Rehil-Crest is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. Heritage Health CEO Mike Baker said he is extremely confident in Dr. Rehil-Crest and that he is well suited to taking the organization forward as a community health center.