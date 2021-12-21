Latta joins Colliers in southern Idaho

Christy Latta has joined the brokerage services team at Colliers in southern Idaho. Formerly a brokerage assistant for Colliers in the Twin Falls office, Latta has officially made the transition to brokerage services, supporting the growing Magic Valley region. Latta brings a foundation of knowledge from her previous work expertise, including demographic reporting, marketing support and research, as well as accounting support for sales and leasing. She works with property owners, brokers, tenants and buyers to achieve a mutually beneficial outcome for all parties involved. Prior to her role as a brokerage assistant for Colliers, Latta was a realtor at Coldwell Banker and carries dual licenses in California and Idaho. With her 10+ years in real estate and title background, Latta has a detailed mindset that allows her to handle day-to-day needs of the business and strives to bring enthusiasm and dedication to her new role.