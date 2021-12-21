New developments: Morton Buildings breaks ground in Pocatello 

Morton Buildings breaks ground in Pocatello

Morton Buildings broke ground on Dec. 14 for its new manufacturing facility at the Pocatello Regional Airport Business Park. The Pocatello City Council approved the lease for the new building in August.

The new manufacturing plant will be 67,428 square feet. Its completion is scheduled for the third quarter of 2022. The facility will include space for manufacturing, cold storage and offices. Morton expects to hire 20 to 30 employees initially and expand employment to meet growth needs.

“We’re very excited to establish the new Pocatello plant to meet current as well as future capacity needs, including those for farm, suburban, equestrian and commercial buildings,” said Sean Cain, Morton Buildings president in a statement. “Its central location and proximity to the Pocatello Regional Airport makes this a great base to efficiently serve the area and expand beyond.”

Morton has other facilities in the Inland Northwest in Idaho Falls, Boise, Bozeman, Montana and Sheridan, Wyoming. The new plant will be the eighth manufacturing facility for the firm.

Morton builds post-frame structures. The company is headquartered in Morton, Illinois. Morton is 100% employee-owned and currently ranks #69 on the National Center for Employee Ownership (NCEO) 2020 Employee Ownership 100 list, which includes the nation’s largest companies that are at least 50% owned by an employee stock ownership plan.

Another City park for Boise

As if two new parks in downtown Boise weren’t enough, the City of Boise announced that it will create a new park on 1.4 acres off of Gary Lane in the Northwest Boise neighborhood. The City Council approved year-end funding on Dec. 14 for the park on land the City already owns. Boise has a goal to place a park within a 10-minute park of every Boise resident.

“Everyone on the council listened to our neighbors in Northwest Boise, who made it very clear they wanted a park in this spot,” said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean in a statement. “It was a priority to make this happen quickly, and I’m excited we can move ahead.”

“We, as a city and a department, are committed to making sure everyone has access to the physical and mental health benefits of living close to a park, and investments like this prove that to be true,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “This particular park has a huge impact on our 10-minute goal, as it sits within a 10-minute walk for more than 1,000 Boiseans.”

The design for the park will be contingent on the responses garnered during a yet-to-be-scheduled public outreach campaign aimed at Northwest Boise residents.