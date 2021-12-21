Roundup 12.21

Airport Plaza LLC/Shannon Robnett purchased an office building at 3295 W. Elder St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller. Devan Robnett of Silvercreek Realty Group represented the buyer.

Best Massage leased 1,401 square feet in Boise Town Square, 114 N. Milwaukee Ave. In Boise. NAI Select facilitated this transaction.

Buccellato LLC leased 1,008 square feet of retail space at 3329 W. Cherry Lane in Meridian. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.

Canyon Robotics Dairy Equipment & Supply LLC extended a lease on 2,400 square feet of industrial space at 16048 N. 20th St. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

City of Boise purchased property at 6124 N. Bogart Lane & 8475 W. Limelight St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer. Jason O’Very of Lee & Associates represented the seller.

Edge Pest Control Idaho LLC leased 2,992 square feet of industrial space at 16099 N. Franklin Blvd., Suite 1 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Lincoln Hagood and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Magic Services LLC leased 6,095 square feet of office space at 7255 Franklin Road in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Northwest Association For Blind Athletes Inc. leased 2,612 square feet of office space at 1444 S. Entertainment Ave. in Boise. Sherry Schoen with Newmark facilitated the transaction.

O’Reilly Auto Enterprises LLC leased 7,225 square feet of retail space at 10122 W. State St. in Star. Sherry Schoen with Newmark represented the tenant. Andrea Nilson with Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord.

Optic Specialty LLC leased 1,140 square feet of industrial space at 2200 Cortland Place in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Pediatric Investment Group purchased property at 1100 NW 12th St. and 1107 NW 11th St. in Fruitland. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer. Lincoln Hagood of Colliers represented the seller.

Rocket Communications Inc. leased 3,035 square feet of office space at 121 N. Ninth St., Suite 402 in Boise. Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Scott Raeber and Oliver Maron of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Treasure Valley Auto Care leased 2,493 square feet of retail space at 104 W. 35th St. in Garden City. Chris Novak of KW Commercial represented the tenant. Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

X-treme House Cleaning Services LLC extended a lease on 571 square feet of industrial space at 240 S. Cole Road in Boise. Michael McNeight and Steve Foster of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Young Elevator Inc. leased 2,500 square feet of industrial space at 1415 Lauren Lane, Suite 101 in Caldwell. Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

To submit Roundup items, please use our online form at idahobusinessreview.com/cre-roundup-submission-form/