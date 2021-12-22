Hobby joins CivicaRx board of directors

Blue Cross of Idaho has announced that Drew Hobby has joined the Civica Inc. (CivicaRx) board of directors. Hobby has been with Blue Cross of Idaho since April 2017, serving as the company’s executive vice president of health care economics and operations. He is responsible for provider network management, value-based care, pharmacy operations and oversees the company’s analytics and affordability solutions. Hobby came to Blue Cross of Idaho from WellCare Health Plans Inc. in Tampa, Florida, where he served in numerous roles, most recently as vice president of Medicaid network management. In that role, he was responsible for the national Medicaid network strategy. He received his Bachelor of Science in business process management from Indiana University. Hobby said serving on Civica’s board of directors is significant opportunity for Blue Cross of Idaho to partner with some of the largest health systems in the nation and bring lower cost drugs to Idahoans.