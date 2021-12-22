Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Education / Idaho, national stakeholders create industrial infrastructure cybersecurity apprenticeship program  (access required)

Idaho, national stakeholders create industrial infrastructure cybersecurity apprenticeship program  (access required)

By: Alx Stevens December 22, 2021 0

Two Idaho institutions have joined a consortium with some national partners to address workforce needs in industrial infrastructure cybersecurity. Idaho State University (ISU) and the Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho (REDI) have partnered with Siemens Energy Inc. And other stakeholders to create an apprenticeship program for future cybersecurity experts to secure electric power, transportation, wastewater and other systems.   John ...

About Alx Stevens

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2021 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo