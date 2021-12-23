Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Real estate crowdsourcing comes to Idaho (access required)

Real estate crowdsourcing comes to Idaho (access required)

By: Taylor Rico-Pekerol December 23, 2021

In response to recent growth in Idaho, CrowdStreet offers its first investment opportunity in the state, in downtown Boise Big news on the real estate front this past year was the first of its kind, “crowdfunding” for properties and buildings has made its way to Idaho. In February, CrowdStreet Marketplace, a real estate funding platform, posted a ...

