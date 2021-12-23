Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / People / Tara Harrison promoted at Regence BlueShield of Idaho

Tara Harrison promoted at Regence BlueShield of Idaho

By: IBR Staff December 23, 2021 0

Tara Harrison. Submitted photo

Regence BlueShield of Idaho has announced the promotion of Tara Harrison to director of public affairs and government relations. Harrison has been active in public policy and advocacy for more than 15 years, having worked with all levels of government, from municipal to international, and having served in all three branches of government. Prior to her time with Regence, she counseled the Utah Legislature as a staff attorney for health and human services and served as a U.S. Diplomat, working on health and human services matters with China and the European Union. She received her bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and her law degree from the University of Utah. 

