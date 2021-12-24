Tornga joins Camp Rainbow Gold

Stacie Tornga has joined the staff at Idaho nonprofit Camp Rainbow Gold as its new volunteer manager. Tornga is the first former camper to join the staff as a full-time employee. She was diagnosed with A.L.L. at age 14 and soon attended her first Camp Rainbow Gold Oncology Camp. She has since served as a junior volunteer, camp counselor, scholarship committee member and assistant director — and is said to have already had an incredible impact on many Camp programs. Prior to joining the Camp Rainbow Gold staff, Tornga spent the past four years as a fourth-grade teacher in Guadalajara, Mexico. She has a master’s in curriculum from Northwest Nazarene University and also spent a year teaching English in Thailand. She is excited to return to Idaho, work with Camp Rainbow Gold volunteers and help shape the volunteer program, because she is well aware of how the program can change not only campers’ lives but volunteers’ lives too. She will manage all volunteer events and opportunities.