Jean Fisher retires from Faces of Hope

Following a long career of public service and victim advocacy, Jean Fisher, Faces of Hope Victim Center’s chief operating officer and one of the nonprofit’s founders, is retiring. Fisher passionately served crime victims first as a legal intern in the 1980s. She served as a magistrate attorney for Ada County starting in 1989. In 1997, Fisher became the supervisor of the sexual assault unit and devoted much of her focus to sexual assault and child abuse cases ever since. In 2015, she became the special crimes victim unit chief. Fisher’s efforts are credited as being instrumental in developing the protocol that allowed child victim interviews and forensics to be used in court cases. She became the chief operating officer of Faces of Hope in 2016. Fisher’s vision brought together more than 20 community partners to provide help, hope and healing to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse and stalking. Faces of Hope Executive Director Paige Dinger said Fisher’s impact in the community is everlasting, and that the community is better and stronger because of her.