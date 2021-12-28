Roundup 12.28

Sigma Raven Holdings Inc. renewed a lease on 7,200 square feet of industrial space at 1102 Holman Court, Suites 101-104 in Caldwell. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Smart Start LLC dba Worthy Health leased 1,496 square feet of office space at 802 W. Bannock St., Suite B103 in Boise. Oliver Maron and Melanie Nielsen of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Wendy Shoemaker of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord.

TDS Metrocom LLC purchased 14,700 square feet of industrial space at 169 Madrona St. in Twin Falls. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho represented the buyer. Lew Goldman and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho represented the seller.

An individual leased 3,120 square feet of retail space at 35 W. Idaho Ave. in Ontario. Kelly Schnebly and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

