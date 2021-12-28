Sheridan joins CSHQA

CSHQA has announced that Loretta Sheridan has joined the firm as an architectural specifications writer. Sheridan brings 20 years’ experience in the architecture, engineering and construction industry to the firm in a wide range of sectors, including health care, grade school education, retail, higher education, hospitality, multifamily and recreation, as well as LEED, Green Globes and WELL Building projects. Sheridan earned her Master of Engineering degree in construction management from the University of Alabama, Birmingham in 2017 and her Master of Arts in architectural lighting design from Parsons School of Design in 2000. She is a Certified Construction Specifier, Certified Construction Contract Administrator, Construction Document Technologist and NCQLP Lighting Certified. She is also a member of the Illuminating Engineering Society, and the Society for Experiential Graphic Design.