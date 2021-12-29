Chodroff named president of Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance

Dr. Charles Chodroff has been named president of the Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance. He comes to Saint Alphonsus from WellSpan Health in York, Pennsylvania, where he served for 14 years as the senior vice president for population health. He had responsibility for leading clinical improvement and care transformation activities with hospitals, service lines, medical groups, managed care companies and home care physician and nurse executives, among others. In his more than 30-year career, Dr. Chodroff has served as president and chief operating officer for Johns Hopkins Healthcare in Baltimore and vice president of care management for York Health System in York. He served with the U.S. Public Health Service as a general internist at the Fredericksburg Community Health Center in Lancaster. Chodroff earned his medical degree from Cornell University Medical College in New York and completed his residency in internal medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He received a Master of Business Administration degree from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and a life member of the American College of Physician Executives.